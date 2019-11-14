Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 14,600 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.86% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNO. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 158,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,525 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 150,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

BNO stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

