Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $111.94 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

In related news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,027 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,532 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

