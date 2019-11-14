D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $1,222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $751.18. 5,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $799.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $765.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.90, for a total transaction of $1,598,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,544,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,526 shares of company stock worth $39,109,343 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

