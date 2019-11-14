D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 774 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.01.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.83. 14,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,281. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day moving average of $192.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

