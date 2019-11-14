D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SYSCO by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in SYSCO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in SYSCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.36. 30,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $2,648,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,336.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,277 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,991. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

