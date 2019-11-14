D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.59. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $109.71.

