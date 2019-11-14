Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 49.81%.

CYRN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 9,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Cyren has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYRN. ValuEngine raised Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cyren in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

