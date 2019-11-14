Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 49.81%.

CYRN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 9,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Cyren has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYRN. ValuEngine raised Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cyren in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

