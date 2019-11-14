Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Down 42.8% in October

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the September 30th total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cypress Energy Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 24,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,511. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 148.75% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Cypress Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cypress Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

