Cybg (LON:CYBG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.10 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 145.30 ($1.90), approximately 2,667,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.10 ($1.90).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYBG shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Cybg in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cybg from GBX 341 ($4.46) to GBX 189 ($2.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price (down from GBX 170 ($2.22)) on shares of Cybg in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 192.23 ($2.51).

Get Cybg alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.83.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.