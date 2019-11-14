Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk third-quarter 2019 earnings benefited from increased demand for privileged access security. Moreover, strong demand across energy and pharmaceutical verticals drives revenues. Growing traction of Endpoint Privilege Manager within customers of all sizes and across industries is a tailwind. Strong demand across insurance, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail and transportation is an upside. The company is gaining from robust revenue growth across the Americas, EMEA and APJ. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on marketing programs are an overhang on margins. Moreover, intense competition from the likes of IBM in the access and identity management market is a major headwind.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of CYBR traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $114.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,084. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

