Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a report published on Sunday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 8,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,303. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.00. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $67,733.18. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 41,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $748,518.40. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 39.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 398.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

