Cryder Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 648,717 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $90,191,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 11.6% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $1,114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $147.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at $154,259,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

