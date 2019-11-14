Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.20 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.43), approximately 15,658 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.74 ($0.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Crown Place VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Crown Place VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital and income growth principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through investment in equity and debt segment. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as hotels, education, renewable energy, healthcare, software, pubs, engineering and manufacturing, and others.

