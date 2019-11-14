Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRDA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,275 ($68.93) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target (down from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,943.18 ($64.59).

Get Croda International alerts:

LON:CRDA traded down GBX 132 ($1.72) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,758 ($62.17). 373,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 4,510 ($58.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,415 ($70.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,787.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,902.84.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.85), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($42,864.50).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.