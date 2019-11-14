Critical Survey: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) versus Pulse Network (NASDAQ:TPNI)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software 25.64% 32.55% 25.13% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smith Micro Software and Pulse Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.32%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Pulse Network.

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Network has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Pulse Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $26.28 million 7.53 -$2.74 million ($0.14) -36.71 Pulse Network $2.33 million N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A

Pulse Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith Micro Software.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Pulse Network on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics. The Wireless segment offers SafePath Family, real-time family location tracking app; CommSuite VVM, a Visual Voicemail directly to a mobile phone app and email; CommSuite VTT, Voice-to-Text transcription system; NetWise Optics, a mobile analytics solution; NetWise Passport, an automated user onboarding and Wi-Fi service provisioning solution; QuickLink IoT Services Platform, an end-to-end device management platform; and Captivate, a mobile marketing and Big Data platform. The Graphics segment develops various software products, including graphic design and animation, compression, and PC/Mac utilities for consumers, professional artists, and educators. This segment offers Poser, 3D rendering and animation software for photorealistic characters, art, illustration, and digital design; Moho, 2D animation program for creating movies, cartoons, anime, and cut out animations; MotionArtist, a solution for creating animatics and interactive presentations; and StuffIt Deluxe, a solution for documents and media. The company provides its products through direct sales on its Websites, as well as through affiliate Websites, resellers, and retail outlets. It also offers technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Pulse Network

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

