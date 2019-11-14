Critical Analysis: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citizens and Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

Investors Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.66, suggesting a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 13.32% 6.26% 0.56% Investors Bancorp 17.21% 7.02% 0.78%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Investors Bancorp pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens and Investors Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $39.96 million 2.55 $6.67 million N/A N/A Investors Bancorp $978.50 million 3.43 $202.58 million $0.81 15.09

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Citizens on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 11, 2018, it operated through a network of 151 branches in New Jersey and New York. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

