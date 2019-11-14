Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Pablo J. Cagnoni Sells 7,500 Shares

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CRSP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 18,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 3.15.
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,364 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 701,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 116,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,165,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.
About Crispr Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.