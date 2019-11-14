Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Pablo J. Cagnoni Sells 7,500 Shares

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRSP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 18,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 3.15.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital set a $72.50 price target on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,364 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 701,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 116,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,165,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

