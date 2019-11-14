Creative Planning Sells 2,060 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 197,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $19.82 on Thursday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

