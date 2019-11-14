Creative Planning Sells 1,875 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 309,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 74.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 99,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.35. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

