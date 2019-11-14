Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $111.94 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

In related news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,308,705.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $135,381.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,027 shares of company stock worth $5,642,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

