Creative Planning Buys 676 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWT opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $555,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,399.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

