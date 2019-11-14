Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million.

Shares of Crawford United stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 6,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Several research analysts have commented on CRAWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Crawford United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

