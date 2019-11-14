Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

COWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of COWN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 102,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,830. Cowen has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $443.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.72 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.52%. Cowen’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cowen by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 348,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,157,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cowen by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 585,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 429,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 244,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

