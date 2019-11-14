Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

CRTX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 4,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.46 per share, for a total transaction of $74,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

