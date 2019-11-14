Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,058,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 91,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,368 shares of company stock worth $838,567.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

