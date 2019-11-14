Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $397,620.00 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 853,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 532,600 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 227,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

