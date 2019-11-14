Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 865 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 77,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $175.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average is $168.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

