Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,550 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $133,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 383,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Zoetis by 147.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,315.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $2,084,900. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.