Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

MLM stock opened at $257.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.62. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $275.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

