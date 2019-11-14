Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West raised its stake in General Dynamics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.66.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $184.72 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.