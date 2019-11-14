Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,738 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $59.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

