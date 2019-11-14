CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
CPLG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 482,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $570.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.01. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $14.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.
