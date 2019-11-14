CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

CPLG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 482,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $570.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.01. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.31 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

