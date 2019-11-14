Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 25,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 203,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $40.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28.

Core Gold Company Profile (CVE:CGLD)

Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.

