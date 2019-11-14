Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,663 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $23,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Copart by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

CPRT stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $85.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.