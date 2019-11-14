Contrasting Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wyndham Destinations and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 3 5 0 2.63 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 8 0 3.00

Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus price target of $58.08, suggesting a potential upside of 23.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $66.14, suggesting a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 11.22% -87.60% 6.77% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 6.47% 22.24% 6.18%

Risk and Volatility

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.09 $672.00 million $4.69 10.06 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.87 billion 2.76 $162.00 million $2.71 19.96

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Destinations pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Destinations is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The company's Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands with approximately 9,200 franchised hotels with 810,000 rooms; and manages hotels, including 438 third-party-owned properties and 2 owned properties. It is also involved in the loyalty program business. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

