Contrasting Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy pays out 73.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliant Energy and Evergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.38 billion 3.78 $467.50 million $1.93 27.53 Evergy $4.28 billion 3.44 $535.80 million $2.67 24.17

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy. Evergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 15.09% 11.69% 3.48% Evergy 11.97% 6.96% 2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alliant Energy and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43 Evergy 1 3 2 0 2.17

Alliant Energy currently has a consensus price target of $50.08, suggesting a potential downside of 5.73%. Evergy has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than Alliant Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

