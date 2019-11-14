Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTTAY. ValuEngine raised Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 50,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. Continental has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. Continental had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

