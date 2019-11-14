Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CON. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Pareto Securities set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €133.59 ($155.34).

Shares of CON traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €123.30 ($143.37). 629,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €120.37 and a 200-day moving average of €122.63. Continental has a 52 week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 52 week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

