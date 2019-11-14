Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:CBPX opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. Continental Building Products has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

