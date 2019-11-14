Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,064 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,445,000 after purchasing an additional 242,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

