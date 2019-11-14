Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.83. The stock had a trading volume of 84,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,462. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

