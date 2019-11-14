Consensus (SEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $191.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Consensus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044798 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00089362 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.58 or 1.00257199 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000502 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.