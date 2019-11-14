Conifex Timber (CFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 15th.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$95.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$0.38 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$2.86. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.84.

CFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

