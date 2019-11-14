Condor Capital Management Sells 1,890 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 87,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 191,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter.

VFH opened at $73.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

