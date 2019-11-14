Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $125.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $126.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

