COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis set a $6.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 34,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $116,223.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,148.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale L. Fuller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,573.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 231,728 shares of company stock valued at $745,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in COMSCORE during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in COMSCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in COMSCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMSCORE stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. COMSCORE has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. COMSCORE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

