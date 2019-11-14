Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.47, approximately 563,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 202,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on CODI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 18,334 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $403,714.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,788.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Compass Diversified by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,660,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

