Comparing Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) & DATATRAK International (NASDAQ:DTRK)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 3.85% 41.14% 4.20% Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0.57% 1.08% 0.75%

This table compares DATATRAK International and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.45 million 1.75 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.62 billion 0.31 -$64.00 million N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DATATRAK International and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a consensus target price of $11.82, suggesting a potential upside of 76.15%. Given Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DATATRAK International beats Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

