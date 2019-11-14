Comparing Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) & Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals and Leap Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 439.51%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 604.23%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Leap Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.74 million ($2.48) -1.48 Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.28

Kala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals N/A -132.87% -51.10% Leap Therapeutics N/A -297.79% -141.13%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.