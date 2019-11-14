Comparing Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) and Select Sands (NYSE:SLSDF)

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hi-Crush and Select Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush $842.84 million 0.11 $137.59 million $1.49 0.60 Select Sands $20.07 million 0.06 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Hi-Crush has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hi-Crush and Select Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush 1 1 0 0 1.50 Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hi-Crush presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.20%. Given Hi-Crush’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hi-Crush is more favorable than Select Sands.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush -59.74% -3.18% -1.54% Select Sands -83.41% -22.24% -17.65%

Risk & Volatility

Hi-Crush has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hi-Crush beats Select Sands on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

